10 Hottest iPad Accessories

Whether you've pre-ordered an Apple iPad, or are preparing to stand in line to get one on opening day, you can't wait to get your hands on one. But the fun isn't all in the device. It's how you protect it, trick it out, and make it your own. Of course you'll be investing in the keyboard, dock, and camera kit. But there's so many other options out there to choose from, so we've rounded up ten of the hottest new accessories you'll want to order now.

Ten One Design Pogo Sketch

Like the idea of using your iPad to take notes in meetings or create works of art? Check out the Pogo Sketch ($14.95). Originally designed for the iPhone and iPod touch, this accessory includes an aluminum base and interacts with the iPad’s capacitive display. Check out the Sketch with Inkiness, a note-taking app, as well as those designed specifically for the iPad, such as Brushes.

Belkin Grip Sleeve

Since you’ll want to take the iPad everywhere, wrap it in a Belkin Grip Sleeve (F8N278). The textured neoprene and silicone surface is easy to grip. Reinforced panels and soft lining can stop scratches and dust from affecting the touchscreen, while laser-etched designs show off your style. Available in Black and Perfect Plum for $29.99, this case is even hand-washable.

iLuv Glare-Free Protective Film

Bummed out because the iPad doesn’t have an E-Ink display like the Kindle? Fear not: for $19.99 you can instantly improve viewing angles on your new companion while simultaneously protecting against scratches, dust, and fingerprints. iLuv’s Glare-Free Protective Film (iCC1191) is easy to apply to a clean screen, is nearly invisible, and will make the iPad easier to use in direct sunlight.

Booq Taipan Shadow XS

Miles better than a European shoulder bag, the Booq Taipan Shadow XS ($69.95) protects your iPad in its own plush-sided pockets. But it can also carry your other accessories and gear. Available in black with orange accents, charcoal with blue accents, or violet with white accents, this bag comes with Booq's Terralinq service that helps you find your case, in the event of a loss.

Scosche KickBack P Stand

This hybrid case won’t just protect your investment, it will let you watch movies, view slideshows, and surf the web in comfort. The $34.99 KickBack P Stand is made of shatterproof polycarbonate and rubber, and includes an integrated kickstand. This lets you prop your new tablet up in either a horizontal or vertical position. Alternatively, you can pick it up and play some games using the molded side hand grips.

Brenthaven Bill-Fold iPad Sleeve

Made in Seattle from 100 percent recycled billboard materials, the $34.95 Brenthaven Bill-Fold isn't just eco-friendly, it seals in your iPad for protection against minor drops, scratches, and dents. Simply slide the iPad in either side and fold up the edges. Plus, this minimalist white sleeve comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Kensington PowerBolt Micro Car Charger

With the Kensington PowerBolt Micro Car Charger ($24.99) you can charge your iPad and drive at the same time. Its slim and inconspicuous design blends in with the background, while sending 2.1 Amps of juice to your iPad. Bonus: It can also charge your iPhone or iPod.

Hard Candy Cases iPad Street Skin

Available in black, clear, and pink, the $39.95 Hard Candy skin offers ruggedized protection even when your iPad is out of your bag and in use. The form-fitting rubber exterior snaps on for shock-absorbing protection at all times.

iLuv iSP150 Bar Portable Stereo Speaker

Powered by four AAA batteries, the iLuv portable speaker bar easily slips in your bag to take your multimedia tablet on the go. Perfect for pumping out crystal clear and loud tunes, the speaker bar comes with its own carrying pouch and runs for $34.99. It will also work with your iPod or iPhone, in a pinch.

Vers Wood Case for iPad

It's a stand and case in one. The $79.99 Vers Wood Case is hand-made from renewable bamboo and hardwoods, with steel reinforcements. Although tough on the outside, the top-loading interior is lined with a soft material to prevent scratches. And, best of all, the case is protected by a UV and water-resistant top coat.