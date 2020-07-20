Xbox shakes up Xbox Live Gold subscription: What you need to know

Microsoft has not only discontinued the production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital consoles but also just discontinued 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscriptions.

According to True Achievements, Microsoft confirmed that it's not selling 12-month subscriptions and instead will only sell 1-month and 3-month subscriptions.

What this means for you

"At this time, Xbox has decided to remove the 12 months Xbox Live Gold SKU from the Microsoft online store," said a Microsoft spokesperson to True Achievements. "Customers can still sign up for a one month or three month Xbox Live Gold subscription online through the Microsoft Store."

Discontinuing the 12-month subscriptions might be an effort on Xbox's part to further amplify the value of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which currently sits at $14.99 per month.

It's more than likely, due to this decision, that there will be more Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers than traditional Xbox Live subscribers since it's only $5 more per month and nets people hundreds of free games as well as a cloud gaming service.

Xbox is gearing up for something, and given the company's reputation thus far, we imagine that it's going to be good for consumers. We'll find out more closer to Xbox Series X's launch.