Xbox Series X and PS5 game pricing gets another reveal — this time it's good

While yesterday's Xbox Series X games showcase proved that owners who subscribe to Games Pass will have ample games on their hands, the question of how much standalone PS5 and Xbox Series X games will cost remains unsettled.

Earlier this month, NBA 2K21 went up for pre-order for $70, and while that was definitely concerning, according to Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, Ubisoft has arrived to calm our nerves by announcing that its games for the Xbox Series X and PS5 will be holding steady at $60 this fall (via Tom's Guide).

Before you breathe too deep a sigh of relief, it's worth noting that Schreier followed this up by saying that, "Ubisoft wouldn't answer when asked about next-gen pricing after this fall." So this may only be a temporary stay of execution from one publisher before we see an across-the-board price hike in 2021 or perhaps 2022.

Big news: Ubisoft said on today's earnings call that their next-gen games this fall will be the same price as current-gen games ($60). Take-Two had announced that NBA 2K21 will be $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.July 22, 2020

Given the financial climate these expensive next-gen consoles are launching in, it's possible most publishers will follow Ubisoft's model and maintain current generation pricing for the time being.

Having an answer to this question before the consoles actually launch is going to be crucial for users who are considering the PS5 Digital Edition or a potentially digital-only Xbox Series S as they won't be able to leverage the used and/or rental market to offset the new higher cost.