Wowsers! 50% Off Sennheiser Wireless Headphones, now just 99$

As we approach the holiday season, you may be inclined to spend more quality time with your family and friends. And when that gets to be a bit much (as it often does), Sennheiser and Amazon have you covered.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones are currently 50% off in an incredible Black Friday deal. The cans are ready to bring the gift of premium sound (or high-quality quiet) straight to you. And for just $99 dollars this Black Friday these headphones offer a whopping 30 hours of battery power and active noise cancelling capabilities, securing your desired level and quality of sound, no matter who is around.

Act fast! Black Friday only comes once a year!

Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones: Originally priced at $199.95, now selling for $99.95 The Sennheiser HD 450BT Headphones are currently half-off, costing only$99. Outfitted with USB-C fast charging, a foldable design, virtual assistant button, and accompanying carrying case the headphones are ready to create a quiet oasis with its powerful ANC capabilities. Plus, you're getting that premium audio quality the brand is known for.

Convenience and quality seem to be at the top of Sennheiser's priority list as the Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth Headphones demonstrate. The headphones' reported 30-hour battery life means you can jam throughout the day and then some. They also boast a foldable design and long -ange Bluetooth connectivity so you can enjoy them anywhere you'd like.

Once connected to your source of entertainment, you can use the virtual assistant button to activate Siri and/or Google Assistant. And if you're a diehard customer and have the Sennheiser Smart Control App, the headphones can connect to the app directly, giving you control over them using only your smartphone.

And if turning it up to 11 isn't what you're after, this Black Friday gem actively cancels outside noise so that you can enjoy silence as much as you can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment. When you factor all this in, $99 is next to nothing! Supplies are limited though, so be sure to get a pair while you still can!

Find this and other fantastic deals on our Black Friday 2020 page