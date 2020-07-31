Windows 10 could soon get this killer Android feature

Apple's AirDrop feature is a useful tool for moving files from one iOS and macOS device to another without a cable. If you're a Windows 10 user looking for something similar, you might be in luck.

Google appears to be bringing 'Nearby Sharing' to the Chrome browser on Windows 10 (via TechRadar). Only recently added to ChromeOS, Nearby Sharing lets you wirelessly share files between devices running Chrome.

The feature is particularly useful for Android users or those with multiple devices running Chrome, and soon Windows 10 devices can be added to the list. For now, Nearby Sharing is available only to those signed up to the Google Play beta, and it will only work on certain devices.

How to use Nearby Sharing in Windows 10

If you can't wait for a wide-scale release and want to try the feature in its early stages, then you'll need to download the Chrome Canary browser. This is where Google tests out the features it's considering bringing to Chrome, so don't expect it to be as stable as the official browser.

Next, you'll need to enable Bluetooth on your Windows 10 device and connect it to the device you want to send files to. Once everything is set up, type chrome://nearby into the address bar to enable the feature.

From there, you should be good to go. Just remember, Nearby Sharing is in its infancy on Windows 10, so don't be surprised if it doesn't work perfectly every time. We'll be on the lookout for more details from Google on when the feature will be available to more users.