Where to buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — best pre-order deals

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here and, as you expected, it’s pretty expensive!

This foldable phone has always been the ultra-premium jewel in Samsung’s crown, and the $1,799 price tag proves it. But there are some pre-order deals that make this a far more tempting purchase.

From saving up to $1,000 to a bunch of freebies like a case and S pen, here are the best pre-order deals worth your hard-earned money. We have also found the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-order offers, too!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 from $799 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4 directly from Samsung and save up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in. Samsung is also tossing in a free standing case and S pen to sweeten the deal. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrive by August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 from $22.23 per month @ AT&T (opens in new tab)
With an eligible trade-in, you can get over half off the $50 per month phone plan for the Z Fold 4 from AT&T — a huge discount on what is a pricey-but-premium phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $49.99 per month for 36 months @ Verizon (opens in new tab)
The Z Fold 4 is available on Verizon for a pretty good price on the company’s device payment program. Plus, if you’re new to the network, you can get a $200 sign-up bonus and with an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $800 off, too!

