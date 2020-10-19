Watch Dogs Legion: Aiden Pearce is the main character and you can't convince me otherwise

Watch Dogs: Legion is less than two weeks away from its full release, and although Ubisoft previously revealed that Watch Dogs 1 protagonist would be a playable character, it was unclear to what extent. At least, until now.

Watch Dogs Legion live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan revealed in a Reddit AMA that Aiden Pearce is not only a playable character but he's playable throughout the entirety of the main campaign and you can customize him like any other character.

Why Aiden Pearce is the main character of Watch Dogs: Legion

"Aiden can replay the full game and will have a dedicated DLC with Wrench. You don't need to finish the DLC to play as Aiden in the single-player story," Thillainathan wrote.

It's no secret that a majority of fans don't like Aiden Pearce, but even as someone who did like the first Watch Dogs as well as Aiden Pearce's character, his inclusion into the game was a little weird.

However, this information from the live producer changes things:

"Aiden will be treated as another member of the team. We are writing the full single-player story again with [Aiden's] personality. When you replay the main missions again, Aiden will be integrated into all the original cinematics."

The inclusion of Aiden Pearce as a fully playable character in a game where you can recruit literally any NPC that exists almost seems like a roundabout way of making Aiden Pearce the main character of Watch Dogs: Legion.

In addition to Aiden Pearce, there are three other characters being added post-launch alongside Pearce. There's Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, Darcy, an Assassin, and Mina, a victim of transhuman experiments who has psychic powers. However, it's unclear if these characters will also be playable in the main campaign.

Watch Dogs: Legion will launch on October 29 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and then on Xbox Series X and PS5 on November 10. If you're waiting for the post-launch Aiden Pearce DLC, there isn't a release date yet, so stay tuned.