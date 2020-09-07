Walmart Plus vs Amazon Prime: Which membership service is for you?

Walmart Plus, the retailer's new Amazon Prime rival launches on September 15. Naturally, shoppers are wondering how the two member benefits programs compare.

Like Amazon Prime, Walmart's subscription service will offer exclusive membership perks. Unlike Amazon, Walmart has thousands of physical stores in addition to an online presence. Some of the benefits of Walmart Plus are unlimited free delivery from 2,700 Walmart stores, fuel discounts, and contactless shopping.

Walmart Plus was initially slated to launch this spring, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was put on pause.

Amazon is no stranger to setbacks itself, as its annual Prime Day shopping event is postponed until October.

Amazon Prime debuted in February 2005 and has since then amassed more than 150 million members. Although Amazon has 15 year head start in membership services, great timing and customer reach makes Walmart's new initiative a strong challenger. And for the millions of households that rely heavily on Amazon, Walmart Plus offers an alternative means of saving time and money.

Here's a quick look at how Walmart Plus stacks up to Amazon Prime.

Price

Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day risk-free trial. beginning September 15, you can sign up for Walmart+ here

Amazon Prime costs $119 for a one-year membership and $12.99 for monthly subscribers. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. For those of you who like to crunch numbers, Walmart Plus is $21 cheaper per year than Amazon Prime.

Walmart Plus membership benefits include access to Scan & Go within the Walmart app. This means Walmart Plus members can avoid long lines and experience a fast and easy contactless shopping experience.

Amazon Prime benefits do not include a Prime-members only app for contactless, self-checkout shopping. However, the Amazon Go app lets customers shop and pay for breakfast, lunch, snacks and even groceries at Amazon Go neighborhood stores.

Delivery

Walmart Plus members get unlimited same-day free delivery that covers over 160,000 items from tech to household essentials.

Amazon Prime offers free same-day delivery service in select zip codes. Free two-day shipping is also available on eligible items with the US.

Grocery delivery

Walmart Plus membership benefits includes access unlimited free same-day delivery for groceries.

Amazon Prime account holders can get Prime Pantry for an additional $4.99 a month in addition their Prime membership fee. This service offers low-priced groceries and household products for a discount. It includes unlimited free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Video streaming

Walmart Plus membership benefits does not include streaming at the moment. As WSJ reports, Walmart sold its streaming service, Vudu to NBCUniversal. Walmart's growing list of membership perks may add entertainment to the pot in the future.

Amazon Prime offers a host of customer loyalty perks for streaming under Prime Video. Prime members get unlimited TV series and movie streaming with the option to add channels like A&E, AMC, Showtime, Starz, and more.

Fuel discounts

Walmart Plus membership holders get fuel discounts to the tune of 5 cents per gallon. Gas discounts can be redeemed at any 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express, and soon, Sam's Club gas stations.

Amazon Prime doesn't offer direct gas discounts at the pump per se. However, Prime members who are also Prime Visa Signature Card holders get 2% back at gas stations.

Bottom line

Walmart Plus and Amazon Prime offer enticing membership perks that help you save money and time in the long run. If you primarily shop online for essentials and groceries, you'll appreciate the unlimited free same day delivery options these subscription services provide.

Until Walmart Plus includes video streaming on its growing list of benefits, right now Amazon Prime is best for anyone looking for a cheaper cable TV alternative like Amazon Prime Video.

With both online and in-store benefits and Scan & Go access, Walmart Plus is a solid choice for anyone who prefers contactless shopping at physical stores.