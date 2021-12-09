Unlocked phone deal: TCL 10 Pro with AMOLED display for $299

The TCL 10 Pro is one of the best premium budget phones money can buy. If you're looking for a handset with high end features for a low end price, check this out.

Right now, you can snag the TCL 10 Pro for just $299 via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. Typically, this phone retails for $399, so that's $100 in savings and its lowest price yet. This is one of the best unlocked phone deals we've ever seen.

It has a 6.47-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core CPU and 6GB of RAM. There's 128GB of storage on board and built-in microSD card for adding more.

TCL's 10 Pro boasts features that rival today's biggest flagships — for a fraction of the price.

Firstly, it packs a 6.47-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience whether you're streaming content or gaming. Secondly, it runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 octa-core CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM — a combination for snappy performance. Finally, it includes 128GB of local storage which you can expand via its built-in microSD card slot.

Though we did test this particular model, we took its pricier big brother for a spin. In our TCL 20 Pro 5G review, we raved over its stunning design and bright, vivid display. TCL 10 Pro reviews from satisfied customers rate it 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Owners praised the phone's build quality, performance and overall value for the price.

This unlocked phone will work on GSM carrier networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile. While it's not CDMA compatible with Spectrum or Xfinity, it works on Verizon's LTE network.

At 6.6 ounces, and 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.3 -inches, the TCL 10 Pro is on par with its competitors. It's in the same weight class as the Galaxy S20 FE (6.7 ounces, 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches) and Pixel 5a (6.5 ounces , 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.35 inches).

So whether you're due for an upgrade or holiday gift hunting, the TCL 10 Pro is worth considering.