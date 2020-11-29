This excellent Logitech gaming mouse is just $39 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are flying right passed you, but if you want to catch up, you need the best gaming mouse around to nail those suckers right on time, so pick up the Logitech G502 Hero for $40 off in one of the best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals.

Right now, you can change your gaming experience by getting the Logitech G502 Hero on sale for $39.99 at Amazon.

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

The performance of the Logitech G502 SE is undeniably incredible. This wired gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels. At $40 off, it's one of the best gaming mice you can buy.

While the Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse getting a 50% price cut is neat in and of itself, this mouse boasts a wide array of premium features, including a 16k sensor, 11 customizable buttons, 5 savable profiles, an adjustable weight system and programmable RGB lights.

If this sounds like a lot, it's because the Logitech G502 Hero is all-around a high quality product. It's also one of the most comfortable mice out there. I used it as my personal mouse for quite awhile and have yet to find a mouse as comfortable.

To top it off, its customizable scroll wheel is the coolest thing ever. Being able to speedily scroll through ridiculously long posts with a push of a button is one of the most useful things imaginable.

