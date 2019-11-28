This $499 HP Envy 13 is the laptop deal of the year

This is it. This is the laptop deal of the year. It has to be.

Microsoft is selling the HP Envy 13 for $499 after a $350 discount. We thought this excellent laptop was a steal at its $849 retail price, now it's the laptop for anyone who wants a premium notebook that won't break the bank.

The HP Envy 13 on sale has a 1080p display along with a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Envy 13 (1080p, Core i5): was $849 now $499

Our favorite laptop for college students, the HP Envy 13 is perfect for anyone who wants a premium, portable laptop without breaking the bank. We thought the Envy 13 was an excellent deal when it sold for $849. At $499, it's a must buy.View Deal

In our HP Envy 13 review, we gave the laptop a glowing recommendation and cemented our praise with a 4.5-star rating and Editor's Choice award.

The Envy 13 has everything you get from a premium laptop but at a much more reasonable price. Highlights include the laptop's slim, attractive metal chassis, its bright 1080p display and long battery life (11 hours on the 1080p model).

We're glad the 1080p model is on sale because it lasted an outstanding 11 hours and 11 minutes on our battery test. Best of all, that 1080p panel is plenty bright and vivid, so you won't kick yourself for not going with the 4K option.

With a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this on-sale unit should have no problem powering all but the most demanding workloads. In fact, we didn't run into any major problems while browsing the web and streaming videos.

We can't think of another laptop that offers so much at such a low price, so we strongly recommend jumping on this deal before it expires.

If you miss out on this deal, check out our other Black Friday laptop deals and Cyber Monday deals.