This $127 laptop is the cheapest Chromebook deal you'll find on Black Friday

Black Friday deals are rampant throughout the internet, but if you're looking for the cheapest Chromebook deal, then check out the Acer Chromebook 311, which is $102 off.

Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook 311 on sale for $127 at Walmart. It's pretty tough to find a Chromebook this cheap, but keep in mind that you're making sacrifices at this price point.

Acer Chromebook 311 deal

Acer Chromebook 311: was $229 now $127

If you're looking for one of the cheapest Chromebooks around, this is it. It's outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.View Deal

This 11-inch tiny laptop is outfitted with a cheap 1366 x 768 display, so the resolution will look a bit fuzzier than your average 1080p display. However, Acer claims that this machine can last 10 hours on a charge -- if that's true, you can get a lot of work done on this machine.

I'd recommend this machine to users with a very light workflow. If you're doing anything more taxing than web browsing, this machine just won't cut it due to the weak performance.

