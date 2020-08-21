The new iPad Air may be speedier and larger than ever — here's the leaked price

The next iPad Air could be speedier and larger, debuting with the iPhone 12's A14 Bionic processor and swelling into an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Chinese website MyDrivers reported (via Forbes).

Citing "foreign expert sources," MyDrivers also revealed that Apple is reportedly ditching the iPad Air's Lightening port in favor of USB Type-C.

The next iPad Air may adopt some of the iPad Pro's best features

With MyDrivers' sources claiming that the next-generation iPad Air will sport a USB Type-C port and an 11-inch display — features that can be found on the smaller iteration of the current iPad Pro — Apple is reportedly adapting some beloved traits from the Air's Pro-level sibling.

The fourth-generation iPad Air will also reportedly support the Magic Keyboard, another iPad Pro exclusive.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is allegedly carving out a mid-tier market space for the iPad Air in between the high-end iPad Pro and its entry-level iPad.

How much will the iPad Air 4 cost?

According to MyDrivers' sources, the next iPad Air could cost $650, which is $150 more than its predecessor. The iPad Air is expected to come with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Chinese website also revealed that Apple may be planning on refreshing a model from its iPad line-up in September or October, and chances are high that it will be the iPad Pro.

As we reported in March, the iPad Pro may be one of the first devices to have a micro-LED display. We're excited to see what other upgrades the Cupertino-based tech giant has in store for the Pro to elevate its high-end iPad line-up to new heights.