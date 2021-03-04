Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Pyra and Mythra are available today for $5.99

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai presented an extended gameplay look at Pyra and Mythra in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before announcing that the pair would be available today for $5.99.

Some people might be upset that we're getting another anime sword fighter, but how can you say no to Sakurai? He looked so happy.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pyra and Mythra gameplay

The presentation kicks off on an all-new stage called Cloud Sea of Alrest, which takes place on the back of Azurda, a weird-lookin' titan beast (I've never played Xenoblade Chronicles 2 — sorry not sorry). Sakurai went into detail about the characters, the titans you'll notice in the background, and what dangers you might encounter on the titan itself.

Pyra/Mythra work similarly to Sheik, where you can switch between the two by using the down special, but you can choose which one you want to start as in the menu. The biggest difference between the two is that Pyra focuses on strength whereas Mythra specializes in speed. Even with their base movement, Mythra is much faster.

Sakurai then showcased several moves, including Pyra's powerful regular attacks and Mythra's counterattack (which is similar to Bayonetta's Bat Within). The difference in power is practically double, as Pyra hit Mythra for 13.8% while Mythra hit Pyra for only 6.6%. However, Mythra is still faster, so it somewhat balances out.

Check out the whole video to see all of the moves Sakurai showed off, or boot up your Nintendo Switch and download the characters for yourself — they're available right now.