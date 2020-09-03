Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch unveiled with these 3 legendary games

Finally, after so much time waiting and lots of speculation, Nintendo has officially announced the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection for the Nintendo Switch. This was revealed at Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct along with a bunch of other Mario-related news.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. For some reason, Super Mario Galaxy 2 was not mentioned during the Direct. The collection will launch on September 18, which means you only have two weeks to start saving up.

Nintendo is smart to finally start offloading its critically acclaimed backlog of Mario titles onto the Nintendo Switch. Being able to play Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy on such a convenient and portable console is exciting.

Additionally, the games are being given higher resolutions than their original launches, have been converted to 16:9 aspect ratio, and are compatible with many of the Nintendo Switch’s motion controls.

Fans who purchase the collection will also get access to the full soundtrack from all three games, which is accessible through a “music player mode.”

However, it’s a bit odd that this Nintendo Direct was suddenly dropped on us with no prior build-up whatsoever. Nintendo would seemingly only do this if the news wasn’t substantial, but Super Mario 3D All-Stars is something fans have been asking for since the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

It also begs the question of what other titles Nintendo will be bringing to the system next. Hopefully, we get a Legend of Zelda collection which includes some of the best 3D titles. I’ve never had a chance to play many of these due to them being inaccessible, but having access to such a convenient device would be a fantastic excuse to get addicted.