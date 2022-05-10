Sony plans to sell 18 million PS5 consoles this year — but there's a catch

Sony wants to sell 18 million PS5 consoles this year thanks to component supplies and encouraging game sales, but it may not go according to plan if more lockdowns take place in China to stop the spread of COVID-19.
As reported by Reuters, Sony's chief financial officer Hiroki Totok stated that the company "can procure enough components for 18 million units." Last year, the PS5 claimed the title of the fastest-selling console in US history and has reportedly sold 11.5 million units, despite console shortages. Now, Sony aims to sell even more, but it depends on whether further lockdowns in China take place.
While Sony is apparently expecting unit profits to fall by 12%, other gaming services such as its new, upcoming PlayStation Plus subscription — set to arrive this June — and big acquisition with Halo creator Bungie are set to see significant returns. Plus, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan stated the Bungie acquisition is the first of "many more moves."
Earlier this year, GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring tweeted some highlights from the interview, with Ryan stating that "we should absolutely expect more" acquisitions in the future. This allows Sony to expand its services, which includes going multiplatform and to pan out its "aggressive road map with live services."
These upcoming services, and even new PSVR 2 hardware, may finally be available to more consumers if Sony achieves making 18 million PS5 units. Many have experienced the results of the ongoing chip shortage, including keeping their eyes on PS5 stock watches or overspending thanks to PS5 scalpers. This year, however, it seems we'll see more PS5 up for grabs — if everything goes according to plan.
Sony previously confirmed PS5 consoles would remain in short supply in 2021, but we may now see a boost in production. We're interested to see what's next for Sony, and how the PSVR compared to its upcoming PSVR 2.