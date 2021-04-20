PS5 is the fastest-selling console in history — even though it's impossible to buy one (report)

Sony's PS5 has already seen staggering sales figures during its launch, putting it on par with the best-selling console of all time, the PS2. Now, it seems the next-gen console's hot streak isn't letting up.



According to global market research agency NPD, Sony's PS5 is now the fastest-selling console in U.S. history despite console shortages. The console even beat Nintendo's Switch in hardware dollar sales during the first quarter of the year.

While NPD's executive director Mat Piscatella hasn't revealed any numbers, previous reports state the PS5 sold a whopping 4.5 million units, making 2020-2021 Sony's most profitable year in its Games & Network division.



According to Sony (via Nikkei Asia), the Japanese tech giant was on track to sell over 7.6 million PS5 units by 31st March 2021. Clearly, sales continue to impress in the United States.



The PS5 may be one of the most sought-after next-gen consoles along with the Xbox Series X (thanks, global chip shortages and scalpers), but that isn't stopping other competition. The research agency also claims the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars during the month of March.



Sony aims to continue selling its PS5 consoles like hotcakes, as the company expects to sell more than 14.8 million by the end of March 2022. This would put it in front of the number of PS4 units sold in its second year. The PS5 still has a long way to go, though, seeing as the PS4 has sold over 100 million units in its life cycle.



