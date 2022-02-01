Sony's Bungie acquisition is the first of 'many more moves,' PlayStation boss says

Sony acquiring Bungie has shaken the gaming industry once more, with a $3.6 billion deal that makes the Destiny developer part of PlayStation family. But Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) CEO Jim Ryan states there's more to come.



In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ryan claims that PlayStation still has a long way to go, and the gaming giant has "many more moves to make." Although the deal comes after other notable billion-dollar acquisitions, including Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, the PlayStation Boss shares that the Bungie deal has been months in the making.

GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring tweeted some highlights from the interview, with Ryan stating that "we should absolutely expect more" acquisitions in the future. This allows Sony to expand its services, which includes going multiplatform and to pan out its "aggressive road map with live services."

Ryan also reiterates that Bungie will work autonomously within Sony Interactive Entertainment, and will "continue to publish on other platforms." Xbox boss Phil Spencer shared the same sentiment when speaking about Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, stating, "Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward."



"I've been on record talking about increasing the size of the PlayStation community, and expanding beyond our historic console heartland. This can take many forms, Ryan told GamesIndustry.biz. "And definitely one of the main ones is the ability for the wonderful games that we've been making over the past 25 years to be enjoyed in different places and played in different ways.



"Philosophically, this isn't about pulling things into the PlayStation world. This is about building huge and wonderful new worlds together," Ryan adds.



We're excited to see PlayStation expand its services, which could come in the form of Project Spartacus, along with new Destiny 2 content and future games. Bungie CEO Pete Parsons also shared his thoughts in the interview, interestingly stating that the deal gives the Halo creator the platform to take its properties to TV and film. Stay tuned for a new Destiny show.



It may take a few years before we see any real changes with Sony, but we can expect more PlayStation acquisitions to be announced. In the meantime, we have Horizon Forbidden West, PSVR 2, and another PlayStation State of Play to look forward to.