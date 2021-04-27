PS5 State of Play: Predictions, start times and how to watch Sony's event

Sony is gearing up for another PS5 State of Play this week, and the company has already dropped a few hints as to what to expect from the big event.



Taking place this Thursday, the star of the show will be the upcoming PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, along with a couple of other indie titles. Who knows, we may even have a surprise teaser in store. Check out how to watch this week's PS5 State of Play event, when it's kicking off, and what to expect.

How to watch PS5 State of Play

Sony's April State of Play event will kick off on Thursday, April 29 at 5pm ET / 4pm CT / 2pm PT / 9pm GMT. You can catch it on PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels. The video above will live stream the whole event.

What to expect at PS5 State of Play

Sony has stated we'll be getting a better look at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and it's looking to take up a significant portion of the event.



We'll be getting more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay, along with insight from the games developers, Insomniac Games. Recently, Sony revealed new details about the PS5 exclusive, including new locations such as Nefarious City, new weapons, and even the name of the once unknown protagonist, Rivet.



Sony hasn't revealed what else it has in store, but we can also expect "a quick look at a pair of upcoming indie titles." These might be new exclusives coming to the platform, or a better look at previously announced titles such as Goodbye Volcano High and Solar Ash.



With Returnal set to release on April 30, we're sure to get a brief look at the bizarre sci-fi game, too. During the last PS5 State of Play, we got the surprise reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, so we're hoping for something along these lines.



We could be getting a teaser for God of War 5 Ragnarök or a better look at Horizon Forbidden West, both of which are expected to drop in 2021. Fingers crossed.



While Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was set to be a part of the PS5's launch line-up, it was pushed back to June 11. That's plenty of time to make your way through every previous Ratchet & Clank game, which we've ranked from worst to best.