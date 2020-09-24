Sony makes buying Spider-Man Remastered difficult (and expensive)

Sony continues to stumble with its messaging for PS5's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. After confusing customers with claims that Miles Morales would not be a full game and retracting that statement shortly after, the company has managed to make this release even more confusing.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch at $50 and has previously been likened to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which was a bit shorter than other games in the franchise and sold at $40. However, to play the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5, you have to purchase Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $70.

There is no way to purchase the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man separately and players won't be able to upgrade their PS4 version to the PS5 remaster (only the standard game). The only way players can get their hands on the enhanced edition is by purchasing the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

This means players will be unable to access the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5 without paying $70.

In a statement to IGN, a Sony executive also confirmed the company does not intend to change this. "There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone."

However, those who purchase Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 will have the opportunity to upgrade to the PS5 edition for free. If you've purchased the standard edition of Miles Morales, you can upgrade to the Ultimate Edition on PS5 for an additional $20.

While this isn't a terrible system, it's unnecessarily confusing and will likely cause issues. Sony also confirmed that players are unable to transfer their save data between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Marvel's Spider-Man.