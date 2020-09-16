PS5 price and release date revealed — How it compares to Xbox Series X

We finally know the price and release date of the PS5. Sony revealed at its showcase event today that the standard PS5 costs $499 while the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.
Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be released on November 12 in the US and a handful of other countries. It will be released to the rest of the world on November 19.
Here is a full list of countries where the PS5 will be available on Nov 12:
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- Mexico
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
PS5 vs Xbox Series X price
Microsoft beat Sony to the punch, revealing the price of the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Xbox Series S. Now that we know how much the PS5 will cost, let's look at how the numbers compare:
- PS5: $499
- PS5 Digital Edition: $399
- Xbox Series X: $499
- Xbox Series S: $299
As you can see above, the PS5 matches the price of the Xbox Series X at $499. Sony undercuts the Xbox Series X with the PS5 Digital Edition, which comes in at $100 less than the one with a 4K Blu-Ray drive.
Then there's the Xbox Series S. At $299, it's the cheapest next-gen console, but remember, the Series S isn't as powerful as the Xbox Series X whereas both PS5 models are identical apart from the disc drive.