Our favorite 13-inch laptop is now $150 off on Prime Day — and it packs a Core i7 CPU

The Prime Day deals keep coming. Case in point, the HP Envy 13. The laptop is a snappy mobile performer with its Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an FHD touchscreen display.

Currently on sale at Amazon for $899, you get savings of $150.99. That's money you can use to buy a few peripherals, like a USB Type-C hub.

HP Envy 13 deal

HP Envy 13: was $1,049.99 now $899 @ Amazon

Now $150.99 off, the HP Envy 13 is one of the best laptops for the money. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD Storage, a fingerprint reader, and a camera kill switch.

View Deal

The HP Envy 13 packs an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. That is plenty of power for most people's needs, and on top of the speedy performance, the laptop lasts 11+ hours on a charge (based on our own testing).

Measuring 12.1 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and weighing just 2.8 pounds, the lightweight HP Envy 13 comes with plenty of ports including two USB Type-A inputs, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a microSD reader, and a 3.5 audio jack.

You can grab this HP Envy 13 right now at Amazon for $899 and get savings of $150.99.

Prime Day ends June 22, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.