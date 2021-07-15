Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hits Amazon early — price, release date and key specs revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and its sibling the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic won't be announced for a few weeks, but it certainly feels like they are official.

The latest slip-up comes from Amazon Canada — Winfuture caught a temporary listing there for the Galaxy Watch 4 (or Galaxy Watch4 as Samsung frustratingly likes to call it) —with the release date, price, specs, and key features (via Gizmodo).

This leak carves in granite many of the previous rumors that we've seen regarding the Galaxy Watch 4, which is the rebranding for the Galaxy Watch Active line.

The pricing is the one detail that hadn't been definitively revealed yet. And due to the international conversion it's still not crystal clear, but the $346.82 Canadian price comes out to $277.25 dollars, so roughly identical to the $280 starting price of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. One interesting thing to note here is that this listing was for the 44mm version, while the 40mm version was $280 previously.

The listing also confirms the release date of August 27, this aligns with a number of previous rumors and sets up well for the anticipated August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks/@GizNext)

Moving on to the specs, it indicates support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and GPS. The listing indicates that the display is 1.36-inches on the 44mm model and 1.19-inches on the 40mm model. That would be a slight decrease from the 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch displays on the previous generation. The watch will of course be water-resistant, but no IP rating is offered.

An assortment of "special features" round out the rest of the listing with Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep, V0₂ max, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, and a Heart Rate Monitor. The body composition analysis has appeared in previous rumors and is the biggest new addition presumably offering users a breakdown of the fat, muscle and water composition of their bodies.

Barring any surprise releases in the next couple of weeks, this solidifies that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be the first devices to launch with the new Wear OS.