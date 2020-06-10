Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 now $529, the lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best Android tablets to buy and for good reason. It features a bright, vivid display, delivers fast performance and includes a handy S Pen.

Currently, Best Buy has the 128GB model Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for $529.99. Normally $649.99, that's $120 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung tablet.

If you want more storage, Best Buy also offers the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S6 for $599 ($130 off)

These are among the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (128GB): was $649 now $529 @ Best Buy

The base model Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Currently, it's $120 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $599 @ Best Buy

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, speedy performance and S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets to get. You can grab the 256GB model right now for $130 off its normal price. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. It's our favorite iPad Pro alternative.

It packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM. The tablet's 128GB of microSD expandable storage ensures you'll have ample room for apps and important files.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review, we were impressed by its fast performance and built-in S Pen charging. We also liked its powerful speakers and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is a slim, stylish slate that looks every bit as premium as the iPad Pro. Improving upon the design of the Galaxy Tab S4, it has a shallow indent on the back where the magnetic S Pen attaches.

At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches and 0.95 pounds, the Galaxy Tab S6 is smaller and lighter than the Apple iPad Air (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), the 11-inch iPad Pro (9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound) and its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S4 (9.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds).

In real world testing, the Galaxy Tab S6 swiftly loaded 15 tabs in Samsung's internet browser. Even when we pulled up a 1080p video in the YouTube app, there were no signs of it slowing down.

When you want to be more productive, DeX mode turns the Galaxy Tab S6 into a laptop replacement. If you've used a Chromebook or Windows 10 laptop, then the DeX will look familiar. A task bar is at the bottom of the display and gives you access to open apps as well as important settings, like volume, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

S Pen functionality, Dex mode, and quad-speakers make the Galaxy Tab S6 a great all-around tablet for creativity, productivity and entertainment. And at $130 off, it's an exceptional value.