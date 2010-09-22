Report: RIM’s BlackPad Tablet Will Have 7-Inch Screen, Use New OS

More details about Research in Motion’s BlackPad tablet computer have emerged, including that the device will run a brand-new OS and carry a 7-inch screen, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The unsourced article claims RIM will unveil the tablet next week at a developer’s conference, and that the device will not have cellular service but will be able to connect to the cell networks using a BlackBerry device.

The report claims the so-called BlackPad tablet will not run the recently released BlackBerry 6 OS, but instead use a platform that was built by QNX Software Systems—a company RIM acquired in April 2010. Also included in the device will be Bluetooth and broadband connections and one or two built-in cameras.

Other manufacturers have begun to release details about their Apple iPad competitors as well. Samsung showed off its Galaxy Tab device last week, and revealed that it had partnered to bring versions of the device to all four major U.S. carriers. Tablets from Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and Cisco are also expected to see release in the next six months.