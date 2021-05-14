PS5 DualSense in red and black unveiled — when they’re available

Sony unveiled two new color editions for its PS5 DualSense controller, including a cosmos-inspired Cosmic Red and classic Midnight Black.



The two new color schemes share the two-tone shades on the original white PS5 DualSense, with Cosmic Red sporting a red and black look and Midnight Black featuring two different shades of black with light grey — akin to the black colors of previous PlayStation controllers.

