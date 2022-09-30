Amazon Prime Early Access headphone deals — Best savings in the early Black Friday sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (kicking off on October 11-12) is set to bring some big headphone deals, of which we're hand picking the best for this list right here.

We know "early Black Friday sale" are big words, but trust us — based on the rumors we're seeing, there's going to be a lot of huge savings that mirror what you will see at the main event.

In fact, as we've been finding across Amazon recently, a lot of huge headphone and true wireless earbuds deals already exist! If you'd rather wait to see what happens during the actual sale, get this page bookmarked. If you're feeling impatient, scroll down for all the best deals worth your hard-earned money.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access headphone deals

Best Amazon Prime Early Access earbud deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: £250 £191 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now nearly £60 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at a decent price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab), we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features.

(opens in new tab) Nothing ear (1): £99 £89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design, and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 1: £239 £189 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's first gen AirPods Pro with MagSafe wireless charging are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: £180 £138 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get over £40 off Sony’s latest LinkBuds — packing impressive ANC, that signature Sony sound, and great battery life, all in a sleek design that is comfortable to wear over long periods of time.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life P3: £79 £69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: £219 £119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is slashing £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Pro true wireless earbuds. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water resistance, and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones.



Best Amazon Prime Early Access over-ear headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: £380 £333 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Act fast to save £47 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones at Amazon. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Life Q30: £79.99 £59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) with coupon applied

From Anker, the company that you thought only did portable batteries and chargers, comes a seriously awesome flagship-killing pair of cans with £20 off the RRP. The 40mm drivers deliver a deep, detailed sound, a fully customisable EQ and great battery longevity. Check out our Soundcore Life Q30 review (opens in new tab) for more!

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: £539 £469 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Currently £70 off at Very, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: £350 £248 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save £100 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.