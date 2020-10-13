Prime Day Samsung tablet deal: Galaxy Tab S6 sees $180 price cut

As predicted, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is getting a massive discount during Prime Day. For a limited time, Samsung's premium tablet is on sale for a record low price.

Amazon is taking $180 off the Galaxy Tab S6 right now. With its beautiful, bright, 10.5-inch display, strong sound, speedy performance and S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal

The Galaxy Tab S6 is a great all-around tablet and our top iPad Pro alternative.

With S Pen functionality, Dex mode, and quad-speakers it's ideal for creativity, productivity, entertainment.

The Galaxy Tab S6 in this deal packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a 2.8-GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, and 6GB of RAM. The tablet also gives you 256GB of microSD expandable storage which provides ample room for apps.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review, we were impressed by its speedy performance and built-in S Pen charging. We also liked its powerful quad speakers and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

For your productivity needs, DeX mode converts the Galaxy Tab S6 into a laptop replacement. The DeX interface has the familiar look of a Chromebook or Windows 10 machine. There's a convenient task bar at the bottom of the display for quick access to apps and important settings, like volume, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

At 0.95 pounds and 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches, the Galaxy Tab S6 is smaller and lighter the 11-inch iPad Pro (9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), the Apple iPad Air (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), and the Galaxy Tab S4 (9.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds).

