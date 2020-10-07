Prime Day preview: iPad 8th gen crashes to $299

Ahead of Prime Day 2020, the 8th generation iPad is back on sale for an all-time low price. This potential Prime Day preview deals nets you savings on Apple's latest tablet right now.

Currently, Amazon has the new base model 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $299. That's $30 off its $329 list price and the lowest price we've seen for the 2020 iPad. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, it's one of the best iPad deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad 2020 (Space Gray): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

This Prime Day preview deal takes $30 off the latest iPad. The new iPad 8 packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic SOC for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.

Apple's 8th generation iPad is one of the best tablets to buy.

The iPad 8 in this deal packs a 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620-pixel) Retina display, an A12 Bionic CPU, and 32GB of storage. There's also an 8MP camera with 1080p at 30 fps video recording on board, complemented by a 1.2MP front camera.

Boasting Apple's new A12 Bionic processor, the new iPad delivers 40% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad's A10 chip. Apple's Neural Engine processing delivers twice the graphics power for immersive video streaming and gaming

Design-wise, the 2020 iPad retains the familiar thick bezel 10.2-inch display with Touch ID. It also features a Lightning connector instead of the USB-C port found on iPad Air and iPad Pro.

With a weight of 1.1 pounds and 0.3-inches thick, the iPad 8's is on par with the weight and thickness of the previous-gen iPad (1.1 pounds and 0.3 inches). It's also similar in size and heft to its competitors, the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches) and the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches).

Now at its lowest price yet, the iPad 8 is one of the best tablets for the money.