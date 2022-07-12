Prime Day exclusive: Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 gaming laptop for just under $700

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the most powerful RTX 30 series laptops around. If you were waiting for a solid Prime Day discount on a new gaming rig, this is it.
For Prime Day, Amazon offers the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $699 (opens in new tab). That's $140 off its normal retail price of $839 and a great price for this gaming-specific notebook. This is one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals of the day.
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $839 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $140 on the powerful Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.
The 2021 Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops around. This particular machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory
We reviewed the AMD Acer Nitro 5, praising its strong performance and long battery life among other attributes. Our review unit's Ryzen 5 chip and GTX 1650 graphics beat the gaming laptop average in Geekbench performance tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass its predecessor performance-wise.
Weighing in at 5.1 pounds and 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 is on par with its industry rivals. It's lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G14 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches), Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.1 x 0.8) and Dell G5 15 (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches).
Simply put, the Acer Nitro 5 is a solid buy if you don't want to shell out a fortune for a laptop that can handle AAA games.
