Premium Alienware 240Hz gaming monitor now $160 off in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2021 is filled with the best gaming monitor deals around, and Dell is joining the discount party by taking $160 off its premium Alienware AW2720HF 240Hz gaming monitor. What's more, this special offer throws in a nifty $100 gift card.



Right now, you can get the Alienware AW2720HF gaming monitor for $399 from Dell, along with a $100 Dell Promo eGift Card. That's some extra cash to spend on more of Dell's Black Friday deals. Normally, it retails for $559, so you're saving $160 with this deal. Not bad considering it's one of the best gaming monitors around.

Alienware AW2720HF Black Friday deal

Alienware's AW2720HF gaming monitor packs a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology ensures lag-free gameplay — it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Alienware's AW2720HF gaming monitor packs a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology ensures lag-free gameplay — it's also Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

Although we didn't test this monitor, Alienware AW2720HF reviews from happy owners praise its performance, image quality, and fast response with no ghosting.

Alienware's AW2720HF boasts a strikingly premium design and near bezel-less display that looks great in any setup. Its three LED strip customizable lighting works with other AlienFX-enabled devices so you can personalize your whole RGB gaming setup.

For your connectivity needs, you get a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 4 USB 3.1 ports, a USB Upstream, a headphone jack, and an audio line-out.

Stunning inside and out, the Alienware AW2720HF is a solid investment if you're looking for a premium 240Hz monitor for gaming. Best fast, as this deal ends on November 29!