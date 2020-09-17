PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5: What is it and which PS4 games are included?

Sony revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection at its PS5 Showcase yesterday, giving us a first look at some of the games subscribers will get access to on the next-generation consoles.

The service is Sony's response to Xbox Game Pass, providing a premium collection of classic PS4 games, like Bloodborne, God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Keep in mind, these games can only be accessed with a PlayStation Plus subscription on PS5. PlayStation Plus Collection will seemingly be free for those already subscribed to PlayStation Plus, Sony's monthly online subscription service.

The PlayStation Plus Collection trailer revealed a compilation of every exclusive game we can expect to play on the service when the PS5 launches. Unfortunately, not much else about it was confirmed.

Here are the 18 games featured in the trailer: God of War, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter: World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, Infamous Second Son, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5 and Resident Evil VII.

This is quite an impressive line-up of games, and there is a good chance more games will be added to this list post-PS5 launch. For example, Horizon Zero Dawn is missing, even though it released before God of War.

Additionally, games released in 2020, like The Last of Us Part II and Ghosts of Tsushima, could theoretically find themselves on the service in the coming years.

How long will these games even be available? Will it be similar to Xbox Game Pass where certain titles get removed from the service after some time? These details have not been revealed as of yet, so keep an eye out for further news regarding the service.