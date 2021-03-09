Pixel 5a launch may be set for June 11 — should you skip the Pixel 4a 5G?

While the flagship Pixel 6 from Google is garnering a lot of attention, Google's more affordable Pixel 5a is due to arrive sooner. And if the past generations are any example it could dramatically outsell its pricier siblings.

The release date for the Pixel 5a has been a bit of a mystery after the Pixel 4a release slipped to August last year. But according to leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5a will be arriving on June 11.

Prosser had previously stated that his source knew that a Google phone was coming on June 11. However, he was unsure which of the devices in Google's pipeline it would be. Whether this will be a standalone event, like Google's "Launch Night In" event for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 last year or part of the as-yet-unannounced Google I/O 2021 similar to the Pixel 3a launch in 2019 is unknown.

His source has also indicated that refreshed Pixel Buds will be coming in mid-April but offered no further details on Google's new wireless earbuds.

Leaks regarding the Pixel 5a have been pretty limited so far with some renders based on a fairly minimal specs list that looks strikingly similar to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The Pixel lineup was already pretty confusing this year and this doesn't look like it will help matters. However, if Google can hold the line on its $349 price point and essentially deliver a Pixel 4a 5G without the 5G this will likely still be a winner with consumers.