OnePlus 9 leak confirms one massive edge over Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12

The OnePlus 9 is likely coming sometime next month and the trickle of leaks has turned into a flood over the last couple of weeks.

Today we have confirmation from reliable leaker Max Jambor, that both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 4,500 mAh battery. And the company will be ignoring Apple and Samsung's lead by including a charger in the box with the phones (via Android Police).

Now both the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra feature larger batteries, 4,800 mAh and 5,000 mAh, respectively. So what makes the 4,500 mAh figure so important? That matches the OnePlus 8T, which means these phones will be using the same incomprehensibly fast 65W charging we first saw in that phone. The key is that the OnePlus 8T used two 2,250 mAh batteries with alternating charging to allow for unmatched speeds.

How fast is it? It hit a 55% charge in just 15 minutes, 93% in 30 minutes and 100% at 39 minutes. That is all with the bundled 65W charger, which is now almost certainly what we will see again with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. By comparison, the iPhone 12 only made it to 29% in 30 minutes, while the Galaxy S21 managed 55% in 30 minutes.

There's been some question as to whether OnePlus would still find a way to be a value flagship option following the price drop on the Galaxy S21 lineup. And while this alone might not be enough, it's a solid start. Add this to the news that the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature Hasselblad branded cameras and things are shaping up nicely for Android flagship fans that held off on picking up a Galaxy S21.