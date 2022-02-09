Nintendo Direct - Feb 9, 2022: How to watch and what games to expect

Nintendo Direct is happening today, Feb 9, 2022, as per usual Nintendo only gave a day of warning to its fans.

Nintendo said that the livestream will feature roughly 40 minutes of information focused on games launching in the first half of 2022. We expect to see some more footage of Kirby and the Forgotten Land among others.

You can watch Nintendo Direct via the link below on Feb 9, 2022 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

How to watch Nintendo Direct - Feb 9, 2022

We're likely going to see or hear about Splatoon 3 and Kirby. There are a lot of people asking for a new Fire Emblem game (me included). It's entirely possible that Nintendo will talk about Breath of the Wild 2, but I doubt it's going to launch as soon as Q1 to Q2 in 2022 considering we don't even know the real title.

There's also the oddly named Triangle Strategy game, which people are somehow excited for, as well as Bayonetta 3, which I will flip for.

Set your reminders for 2pm PT / 5pm ET and stay tuned for updates as the show goes on.