New iPad Air now $40 off, hitting lowest price ahead of Black Friday

The new iPad Air is the first iDevice to ship with an A14 Bionic processor. Alongside bragging rights as Apple's fastest tablet, the new iPad Air gets a notable discount upon release.

Currently, Amazon has the 64GB model Apple iPad Air 4 on sale for $549. Normally $599, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

The new 2020 iPad Air is the best tablet for most people and the best iPad to buy.

The iPad Air in this deal packs a 10.9-inch Retina display, an A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of memory, and Apple Pencil Gen 2 and Magic Keyboard support.

In our iPad Air (2020) review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's good battery life, which lasted 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the iPad Air a high rating of 4.5 out 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

As for design, the iPad Air looks more like an iPad Pro than an entry-level iPad. Its redesigned chassis has slimmer display bezels than its predecessor. Not only does it have a smaller footprint, but it also makes for a more immersive viewing experience.

At 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pound, the iPad Air is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds). The 11-inch iPad Pro has almost the same dimensions and weight as the iPad Air, coming in at 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches and 1 pound.

So if you want an Apple tablet, the new iPad Air is the best value. Not only will you save money, but you'll also get all the best features of the 11-inch iPad Pro.