Motorola Edge S with new Snapdragon 870 chip launching next week — What we know

Motorola has confirmed that its Edge successor, the Motorola Edge S, will be launching a lot sooner than expected — like, next week soon, on January 26, 2021.



This comes from Chinese microblogging website Weibo via a colourful poster displaying the new Snapdragon 870 chip, not the phone itself. Rumours have surfaced claiming this smartphone could be Motorola's version of an Edge 2, or the other rumoured Motorola Nio.

What we do know is Motorola is proud that its Edge S phone boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with a clock speed of 3.2 GHz, which is ideal for gaming on a smartphone. It also supports 5G.



The poster states it will be the "world premiere" of the phone with the new Snapdragon chip, but offered no further details of what the Motorola Edge S will include.

Are the Motorola Nio and Edge S the same?

One device codenamed Motorola Nio has been rumored to be the company's upcoming flagship phone, but it not appears both smartphones could very well be one and the same. If so, we may have already seen a sneak peek of the Motorola Edge S thanks to a previous leak on Weibo.



The leaked images showed a 'Sky Blue' colour model with two front-facing cameras and four rear ones.

(Image credit: Weibo)

We're eager to check out the Motorola Edge S at the world premiere on January 26. In the meantime, check out the most anticipated smartphones of 2021.