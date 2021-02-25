Huge Surface Book 3 deal takes up to $300 off Microsoft’s premium 2-in-1

Want all the versatility of a Surface but with the rigid clamshell build of a laptop? Your best option is the Microsoft Surface Book 3 with a detachable screen and plenty of power.

But do you know what makes it even better? A deep price cut. At Best Buy, for a limited time, you can save up to $300 on the Surface Book 3 with prices starting at just $1,399.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (i5/8GB RAM): was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 @ Best Buy

With enough power for day-to-day workloads and flexibility to make the most of any use case, the Surface Book 3 packs a gorgeous 13.5-inch 3K x 2K display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. All of this is packed into a seriously svelte, premium metal chassis.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (i7/16GB RAM): was $2,299.99 now $1,999.99 @ Best Buy

A bigger screen and plenty of power for prosumers to crush their graphically intensive tasks, this configuration of the Surface Pro 3 rocks a 15-inch display with 3240 x 2160 resolution, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

As you can read in our Microsoft Surface Book 3 review , we’re big fans of this laptop/tablet hybrid for its generously long battery life, comfortable typing experience and pure power under the hood to get things done.

Both options start with a gorgeously vivid display with an impressive 400 nits of brightness and a 101% sRGB color gamut . The baseline has a more portable 13.5-inch panel with 3000 x 2000-pixel resolution, whereas the beefy boy comes with an immersive 15-inch 3240 x 2160-pixel screen.

Under the hood of the base model, you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. The jump in price to the specced-out version trades these out for an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and the same 256GB storage.