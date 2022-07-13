Massive savings on Sony cameras and lenses this Prime Day

During Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) you can grab one of several Sony mirrorless cameras and lesnes while saving hundreds or dollars. Sony has been one of the domninate players in the digital mirrorless camera revolution of the last twenty years and if you head over to Amazon right now you can enjoy huge savings on several of Sony's Alpha series cameras.

Starting with the Sony a7R IV 61MP camera that has been a favortie of prosumers since its release. You can also snag the Sony ZV-10 we reviewed and save $100 right now at Amazon. The ZV-E10 is a funny, super capable vlogging camera that produces excellent video and photos.

Sony has also lowered the prices on many lenses for Prime Day, giving consumers the oppoortunity to buy some excellent glass and save money. Lets have a peek at what Sony is bringing to the Prime Day sales event.

Sony Camera Deals

Sony a7R IV: was $3,499.99 now $2,999.99. The Sony a7R IV is a great prosumer, flagship camera that features a 61MP Full Frame Sensor, Fantastic Autofocus and AF subject tracking system, 20FPS burts shooting, 4K video film, and some of the best color science in the business. You can get the fantastic Sony A7rIV at Amazon right now and save $500.

The Sony a7R IV is the fourth generation, high-res full-frame mirrorless camera that's built around a 61MP-CMOS sensor that outputs stunning images. Featuring sturdy build quality, refined controls, and Sony's latest autofocus and auto tracking technology and more.

Even with its high resolution, a7R IV can shoot at up to 10 frames per second with full autofocus and shoot 4K video either from the full width of its sensor or from an APS-C/Super 35mm crop. You can save $500 on the Sony a7R IV right now at Amazon during Prime Day.

Sony α7R III: was $2,799.99 now $2,199.99 This third generation Sony a7R III camera features a 42MP full frame sensor and is capable of shooting amazing 4K videos. It also comes with a 3-inch flipout touch screen, speedy autofocus, 10 fps shooting with full AF, and subject tracking and in body stabilaztion to make sure you get clean steady photos and videos. You can save $600 right now and pick one up at Amazon.

Sony's a7R III was a game changer when it was first released and is still one of the more widely popular cameras for both professionals and amatuers. Sony continues to develop high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera and improve upon its speed, autofocus system, and video capabilities. WIth this a7R III camera you can shoot amazing photos and full frame 4K videos while enjoying the stability thanks to its 5-axis image stabilization. If you act now you can save a whopping $600 and snatch this Sony a7R III at Amazon.

For under $800, you can pick up the Sony ZV-E10 and know right out of the box you’re getting an excellent vlogging camera with good quality 4K/30 cropped and sweet 4K/24 uncropped footage, Livestream capabilities, an excellent selection of ports, an articulating flip-out touchscreen, and a high-quality built-in microphone. Oh, did I forget to mention industry-leading autofocus that makes vlogging and creating content a breeze?

You’re also getting a stills camera that shoots photos on par with its bigger, more expensive sibling, the A6100. Although it doesn’t have pure IBIS, its two levels of digital stabilization function very well for the up-and-coming shooter to work with. Also, most Sony lenses come with optical stabilization built-in, which will fill that stabilization gap. The Sony ZV-E10 is a great next-level vlogging camera that easily outperforms your smartphone camera; its a damn good camera and an excellent option in the sub-$1,000 4K mirrorless camera market.

Check out our full review.

Sony Lenses

Sony glass has come a long way and is now some of the most coveted lenses in the camera arena. Today during Amazon's Prime Day, you can pick up some fantastic Sony Lenses and score some huge savings!

Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM Full-Frame Wide Angle Prime G Master Lens: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 This Sony 14mm wide angle lens is a great lens to add to your kit. This Ultra-wide lens features a F1.8 max 9-blade circular aperture, and two XA elements, one aspherical, two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass and one Super ED element coupled with Nano AR coating II all contribute to high-contrast, high-resolution results with corner-to-corner sharpness and dramatically reduce chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting. It's a great lens for all kinds of filming, especially in tight indoor spaces and now you can save $100 and pick it up at Amazon.

The Sony 14mm F1.8 delivers in real world situations producing razor sharp images, even when fully open. Besides edge to edge crips images you get fantastic video performance as well. Regardless if you're shooting indoors or using it to get fantastic landscape photo.

You can pick up the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 Full frame wide angles lens right now at Amazon for $1,499.99 and save $100.

Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master Full Frame Standard Zoom Lens: was $$2,199.99 now $1,899.99 It opens up to f/2.8, regardless of focal length, is built tough and sealed against dust and moisture, and locks focus quickly, features a 9 Blade aperature, Nanon AR coating for accurate light representation and crisp images. Save $300 on this excellent Sony zoom lens at Amazon during Prime Day.

The Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM is a premium zoom lens for Sony mirrorless cameras that delivers excellent image quality, and gives photographers a prime zoom lens option for their kit. With this lens you're going to achieve excellent, crisp color accurate images in most lighting conditions and is a great all around option for the photographer in your life. Act now and save $300 on this Prime Day steal at Amazon.