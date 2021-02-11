LG unleashes a new wave of Gram models — all are Intel EVO-certified laptops

LG has given up on its smartphone division (such a shame because the LG Wing is an underrated, innovative tech marvel), but the South Korean tech giant is charging full steam ahead with a new wave of laptops this year.

LG is releasing five new models from its Gram portfolio. All feature a 16:10 aspect ratio display, which offers more spacious screen real estate than the standard 16:9 laptop screen. LG has also enlarged the keyboard and the touchpad to maximize typing comfort without compromising the laptops' compactness and portability.

LG Gram 14, 16 and 17

Let's start off with the LG Gram 17, which earned a CES 2021 Innovation Honoree Award. It features a large 17-inch screen and weighs only 3 pounds. It comes in one configuration that sports an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 2560 x 1600-pixel display.

LG Gram 17 (Image credit: LG)

LG boasts that the 17-inch Gram can last up to 17 hours, according to the MobileMark 2014 standard. The Gram is also a "productivity powerhouse" that can balance all your work, gaming and designing needs. This lightweight laptop packs a powerful punch! The LG Gram 17 will set you back $1,799 and it only comes in Black.

The LG Gram 16 and 14 models are equally as portable as the 17 variant. The Gram 16 weighs 2.6 pounds and the Gram 14 weighs 2.2 pounds; both are ultra-slim with 0.7 inches of thickness. The LG Gram 16 comes in three colors: White, Silver and Black. The Gram 16, with a starting price of $1,299, offers a configuration with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD as well as another variant that features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Starting at $999, the Gram 14 offers four configurations. The base model comes with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can upgrade that to a Intel Core i5 CPU for $1,119. For $1,399, you can snag a Gram 14 with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD; you can upgrade your memory to 16GB for $1,499.

All three models are sport a slim-bezel design to help the displays achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The trio is available for purchase now.

LG Gram 2-in-1: 14-inch and 16-inch

The 16-and-14-inch variants of the new LG Gram 2-in-1 deliver incredible versatility, thanks to LG's unique 360-hinge and impressive lightness. Both come with a stylus that is compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for a smooth-as-butter drawing experience and precise note taking.

LG Gram 2-in-1 (Image credit: LG)

The 16-inch LG Gram starts at $1,499 and comes in Green, Silver and Black. It offers two configurations: a version with an Intel Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD and another with an Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

The 14-inch LG Gram offers one configuration that costs $1,699. It features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The LG Gram 14 comes in two colors: Black and Green.

The Gram 2-in-1s are not available yet, but LG promises that these convertibles will hit the market sometime in mid-March of this year.

Bottom line

All five Gram models cover 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, thanks to LG's new high-res displays that reportedly offer sharp details, exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors and top-notch contrast.

The Gram devices are also Intel EVO-certified laptops, which means they've been tested to ensure that they meet a high standard. Laptops with an Intel EVO badge must run on 11th Gen Tiger Lake i5/i7 CPUs (or later), at least 8GB of RAM and more than 256GB of SSD storage.

Intel EVO-certified laptops must also provide 9 or more hours of battery life, include modern connectivity options like WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4, and offer biometric authentication. That being said, we expect LG's new wave of Gram laptops to have a positive critical reception from consumers and reviewers alike.