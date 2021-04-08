Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen CPU crashes to $880 — lowest price ever

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. And for a limited time, you can score the AMD Ryzen-powered version for a rock-bottom price.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5 with AMD Ryzen CPU for $879.99 from antonline via ebay. Formerly $1,100, that's a $221 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now.

Lenovo Legion 5 deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,100 for $799.99 @ antonline via ebay

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Lenovo Legion 5 is an affordable gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, display and 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU and a 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 review, we liked its solid specs, stylish design, and battery life. Design-wise, the Legion 5's minimalist black chassis makes it suitable for work and school.

With a weight of 5.3 pounds and measuring 14.3 x 10.2 x 1 inches, the Legion 5 is on par with its competitors. It's a tad lighter than the Dell G5 15 (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches) and HP Omen 15 (2019) (5.4 pounds, 14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches). It's identical in weight to its sibling, the Lenovo Legion Y545 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.5 x 1~1.1 inches).

Now $221 off, this AMD-powered Lenovo Legion 5 is more affordable than ever. It's a wise pick if you're on the hunt for a powerful gaming rig under $1,000.