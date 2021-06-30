Trending

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 falls to $495 in sitewide laptop sale

Save $185 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale kicks off early this week with sitewide savings for bargain shoppers. For a limited time, you can save up to 58% off select Lenovo laptops and peripherals. 

As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is just $495via coupon, "SNEEKPEEKDB2". Usually, this AMD Ryzen-charged laptop retails for $680, so that's $185 in savings. It's a great price for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $680 now $425 @ Lenovo
Save $185 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Flex via coupon, "SNEEKPEEKDB2" at Lenovo this week. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop has a 360-hinge to easily convert from laptop to tablet in a cinch. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and a 256GB SSD. 

Although we didn't test this model, the IdeaPad Flex 5 has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Lenovo's site. According to satisfied owners, it's an all-purpose laptop for school, work, and light gaming. We expect the laptop in this deal to deliver solid multitasking performance for creating documents, emails, and streaming videos. 

With a rated battery life of up to 13 hours, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is engineered to get you through a full day. 

For your connectivity needs, the IdeaPad Flex 5 supplies you with plenty of ports. You get a USB Type-C 3.2 with PowerDelivery port, two USB 3.2 ports, and an HDMI port. There's also a 4-in-1 media reader and headphone/mic combo jack onboard.

Weighing in at 3.3 pounds and 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is on par with its convertible competitors. It's in the same weight class as the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). 

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 for work, school and everything in between, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a wise choice. Especially at this price!

