Lenovo announces new ThinkPads at MWC Barcelona 2022 — one is the world's first Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 laptop

Lenovo unveiled a fleet of ThinkPad laptops as MWC Barcelona 2022 kicks off on Feb. 28, including the the ThinkPad x13s, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, and the ThinkPad T and P series notebooks.

The ThinkPad x13s is snatching the most spotlight out of trio due to its record-setting feature: it's the world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3-powered laptop. Lenovo also claims that it offers up to 28 hours of video playback. The Laptop Mag battery test is more rigorous (it mirrors real-world usage such as WiFi browsing), so stay tuned for our in-house results for a more accurate runtime.

We'll be swimming in ThinkPads this year. Whether you need an on-the-go laptop that can handle light productivity or a tough-as-nails workstation that can handle heavy workloads, you'll find a ThinkPad tailor made for you.

The most eye-catching ThinkPad release is the x13s. As mentioned, it's the world's first laptop powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip. Lenovo claims that it serves up multiday battery life, which is essential for frequent travelers seeking a mobile PC that can remain untethered for long periods of time.

ThinkPad X13s

On-the-go busy bees will appreciate the ThinkPad X13s' ultra-slim, featherweight chassis. It weighs 2.35 pounds and it's only 0.5 inches thick. Plus, its fanless design ensures a silent experience while you enjoy the always-on, always-connected PC experience. The X13s also has enhanced 5G connectivity options (e.g. mmWave) for seamless productivity while traveling from A to B. Wi-Fi 6E is also available for users in need of a stable high-speed connection.

ThinkPad X13s (Image credit: Lenovo)

Ninety percent of the x13s' chassis is made of certified recyled magnesium. Open the lid and you'll find a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. There are touch options available. To protect your vision, you can also snag an Eyesafe (low blue light) display.

If you need to fire up some video-conferencing calls while you're out, the x13s comes with a 5-megapixel camera with AI-based autoframing. You'll also find a triple-mic setup that delivers intelligent noise suppression. Thanks to the Snapdragon 83x Gen 3, the X13s offers smarter human-presence detection. This gives the PC an extra boost for cool security features (e.g. dimming the display when the user looks away or automatically turning off when the owner leaves the desk).

ThinkPad X13s will be available starting May 2022, starting from $1,099.00

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

If you're seeking a laptop that can handle heavier workloads and graphically demanding procsesses, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 may be your best bet. It can be configured with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series vPRO processors, up to an Nvidia GeForce 3080 Ti with 16GB of VRAM, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 can handle gaming as well as CAD/automation apps. Artificial intelligence workloads are welcome, too. Thanks to Intel's Deep Learning Boost, image recognition, object detection and other CPU-intensive tasks should work like a charm.

Meticulous content creators will enjoy the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5's 16:10, 16-inch display that comes in touch and non-touch options. Appealing to daytime creative professionals and nighttime gamers, users can also opt for a 165Hz refresh rate display. The laptop also features Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers that reportedly deliver an impressive audio experience.

Lenovo claims that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme is also ideal for on-the-go users seeking untethered collaboration and productivity, thanks to its lightning-fast 5G WWAN and Wi-Fi 6E mobile connectivity.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo also boasts about the chassis' anti-fingerprint paint and durable, woven top cover made with carbon fiber. Ports include two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, two Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1, an SD card slot and a headset jack.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 starts at $2,049 and launches in June 2022.

ThinkPad T series laptops

The ThinkPad T series, which launched in 2000, is Lenovo's most successful portfolio of business laptops. It's designed to meet the needs of a wide range of business users. The Hong Kong-based OEM is rolling out a new ThinkPad T16 as well as updated ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3 laptops. The notebooks can be equipped with one of the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors (with optional vPro technology) or one of the latest AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series CPUs. All run up to Windows 11 Pro.

ThinkPad T14s (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo boasts that the new additions to the ThinkPad T series offer 14-inch and 16-inch options with a 16:10 aspect ratio display. Users can also opt for a 4K, Dolby Vision HDR screen with up to 500 nits of brightness. Some displays feature low blue-light technology. Touch panels are available for select displays.

For AMD-equipped laptops, users can snag a configuration with AMD Radeon 600M graphics. Intel variants, on the other hand, come with up to Intel Iris X graphics with an optional Nvidia MX 550 or RTX 2050 GPU.

If you're interested in radar-based human presence detection, the T14s (with the IR camera) may appeal to you. Lenovo says that the T14 is the first laptop with softwae-only, human-presence detection using Elliptic Lab's ultrasound sensor tech: the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform.

ThinkPad T16 (Image credit: Lenovo)

New Intel-based additions to ThinkPad T series start at $1,399 and will hit the market between April and June. AMD variants start at $1,299 and will hit store shelves between May and June.

ThinkPad P series

Meet the ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 and the P14 Gen 3. These mobile workstations are ideal for students and professionals who work with AutoCAD, Revit, SolidWorks and more. The P16s comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a discrete Nvidia GPU with 4GB of VRAM. It also sports up to 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The 16-inch, thin-and-light laptop comes equipped with a fingerprint reader, full numeric keypad and wide touchpad. Its display comes with multiple 16:10 options, including a QHD variant with X-Rite color calibration.

ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The P14s Gen 3, weighing 3.06 pounds (compare this to the P16s' 4-pound weight), is touted as Lenovo's lightest mobile workstation. This 14-inch laptop can also smoothly dive into applications such as AutoCad, Revit and SolidWork. Like the P16s, it comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a discrete Nvidia GPU with 4GB of VRAM. It also offers up to 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Users can choose from multiple 14-inch, 16:10 panel options, including UHD X-Rite color calibration.

Both workstations deliver MIL-SPEC durability and offer top-notch security (thanks to the ThinkShield suite). The workstations are available in black or aluminum storm grey.

Both will launch in April with a starting price of $1,419.