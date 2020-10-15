Last Minute Prime Day Deals: HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for $99

The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset offers fantastic sound, long battery life and are surprisingly lightweight and super comfortable making hours of gaming or media watching a joy.

HyperX's Cloud Flight wireless headset features rich audio quality and best-in-class comfort that the HyperX cans are known for, all wrapped up in a lightweight package that has long battery life and plug-and-play compatibility with both PS4 and PC devices.

The HyperX Cloud Flight is a fantastic, no-frills wireless headset, delivering great sound, a crisp mic and long battery life, with one of the lightest and most comfortable designs out there.

For just $99 at Amazon you will be happy you purchased them.