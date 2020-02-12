Killer Deal: HP Spectre x360 13t now $450 off for Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day is still a few days off, but HP's laptop sale is in full swing right now.

The PC manufacturer is taking up to 60% off select laptops and monitors during its latest sale. Even better, coupon code "5PDS2020" takes an extra 5% off select PCs/monitors priced at $599 or more, whereas coupon code "10PDS2020" takes an extra 10% off select PCs/monitors priced at $999 or more.

As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 13t for just $693.49 via coupon code "5PDS2020". That's $456 off and one of the best Presidents' Day sales we've seen so far.

HP Spectre x360 13t: was $1,149 now $693 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "5PDS2020" to take $456 off its regular price. View Deal

In our HP Spectre X360 review, we loved its stunning design and epic battery life, which lasted 13 hours and 20 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. In one test, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs with multiple streams and videos running in the background and the Spectre's performance didn't waver.

In terms of connectivity, the Spectre X360 is fitted with a USB Type-A port, a headphone/mic jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot.

So if you're looking for a reliable 2-in-1, the Spectre X360 13t is a solid pick. HP's Presidents' Day Sale ends February 22.