Listen up! JBL knocks $100 off premium over-ear headphones

Sometimes, deals are so good that they appear and disappear quickly. JBL is proving this point with an incredible wireless headphones offer, but with a twist.

Right now, you can save $100 or more on JBL E55BT wireless headphones, starting at just $39.99. This lowest price on Amazon seems to be fluctuating pretty wildly between forty bucks and $69.99 (it has done so every day over the past 6 days, so JBL is also offering a more stable price that is nearly just as good!)

JBL E55BT Headphones: was $149.95, now $39.99 @ Amazon

Officially the lowest price we’ve ever found for this pair of Bluetooth headphones. These over-ear cans deliver that signature punchy sound JBL is known for with 50mm drivers, keep you going all day with 20-hour battery life.View Deal

JBL E55BT Headphones: was $149.95, now $49.99 @ JBL

Just ten bucks more than buying from Amazon, meaning you still save $100! All of the tech listed above is packed into an ergonomic, lightweight design with cushioning in all the right places for long listening sessions. View Deal

With a premium list price of $149.95, these JBLs come with the higher up-spec list you’d expect — 50mm drivers with a 20 Hz - 20 kHz frequency range, hitting the lowest of bass tones and the tips of high tones with crystal clarity.

A 20-hour battery life will keep you going no matter what long-distance travel you throw at them, but if you do forget to keep them fuelled, the charge time to 100% is just two hours.