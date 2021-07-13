iPhone and Android app lets you know if your phone service is fast enough to stream 4K video

Internet service Speedtest by Ookla introduced an app that lets smartphone users perform speed tests to check the performance of their Wi-Fi connection. Now, it can test your network’s video streaming capability to let you know if you can stream in 4K.



The Speedtest app's video testing had already been available to iPhone users, but Ookla announced the feature is now ready for Android phone owners to start using, too (via BGR).

The test not only lets users know your Wi-Fi network's maximum video streaming capability, but it will also display results for load times, buffering percentage and bring up a selection of devices to stream video on at the tested performance level.

(Image credit: Ookla)

How video testing works

As explained in the announcement, the video testing tab is now accessible via the "Video" tab at the bottom of the app.



Once it starts, the test measures the "typical video streaming experience on your device." this is done by playing a short video using adaptive bitrate streaming. After this, a series of short videos will play at increasing video resolutions. This continues until the videos can no longer stream at a certain resolution or it reaches 4K.

(Image credit: Ookla)

After the test is complete, smartphone users will be shown the maximum resolution your Wi-Fi connection can handle, along with a list of suitable devices that match the resolution — from large phones and tablets to laptops.



The Speedtest app and its video test are completely free to use for iOS and Android users, and it is a handy feature to have when you're having trouble streaming a show on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or any other streaming service.



You'll find we use Speedtest by Ookla to test our internet speeds when using VPN services, as the free service is regarded to be highly accurate and hugely reliable. Speaking of, there's a few good reasons to start using a VPN, especially if you're looking to increase your speeds.