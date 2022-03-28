iPhone 14 Pro leak claims upgraded camera — and it comes with 'prominent' bump

As the rumored iPhone 14 release inches closer, more leaks are starting to slip through, with a new claim stating that the iPhone 14 Pro may not feature such a small camera bump after all.



According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are tipped to feature an even bigger camera bump than the latest iPhone 13 Pro models. This comes after schematics of the upcoming Pro models were shown off by Max Weinbach via Twitter.

The increase in size is due to the upgraded primary camera. As previously reported, Kuo also believes the iPhone 14 Pro will adopt a 48MP wide-angle camera, instead of the usual 12MP sensors Apple usually offers. Apparently, the diagonal length will increase by up to 35%, while the height will increase by up to 10%. Current iPhone 14 renders show a flat back cover with no bump in sight, which may not be the case anymore.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNceMarch 27, 2022 See more

The Pro models could also introduce a periscope zoom lens akin to what we see in Android flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This one is admittedly more tenuous. Kuo cited it as likely in the past and the most recent positive sign for it was a patent granted to Apple for a “folded camera” for small devices spotted by PatentlyApple.



Another camera rumor that seems to keep getting kicked down the road is the addition of sensor-shift optical image stabilization to all four models. This technology gives dramatically improved image stabilization that enhances video and low-light photos.



The iPhone 14 lineup is interesting, as we may not see an iPhone 14 mini. Instead, we're expecting to see an iPhone 14 Max variant. Plus, the iPhone 14 may lose out in the predicted A16 chip upgrade, while the Pro models will be the only phones to get the processor.

The larger bump may not be the only design shift, as the iPhone 14 may finally ditch the notch in favor of a smaller, pill-shaped notch instead. Although, thanks to the latest leaks, it may be a hole punch and pill-shaped cutout. You can even check out how the pill-shaped notch will look on your iPhone, too.



