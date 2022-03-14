iPhone 14 may lose out in A16 chip upgrade, analyst claims

With one new iPhone SE launch out of the way, all eyes are on Apple's next iPhone 14 models, but they may have a lot more in common with the iPhone 13 than previously expected.



Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states the standard models, including the iPhone 14 and rumored iPhone 14 Max, will keep the A15 Bionic found on its predecessor, while the Pro models will be equipped with a new A16 chip. However, that doesn't mean the standard models won't get boost in processing power.

Spotted by MacRumors, Kuo's tweet states that all four models will come with 6GB of RAM, with the iPhone 14 models having LPDDR 4X memory while the iPhone 14 Pro models will have LPDDR 5 memory. The iPhone 13 Pro models are already outfitted with 6GB of RAM, but the standard models will see a more significant upgrade, seeing as the the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 4GB of RAM.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gXMarch 13, 2022 See more

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be 1.5 times faster and 30% more power-efficient compared to the standard models, thanks to the LPDDR 5 memory. While sticking with the A15 Bionic may sound disheartening, this processor is the most powerful smartphone chip on the market and is expected to be for years to come.



The A16 chip will likely come to iPhone models launched in the following year, but iPhone 14 Pro model customers will be the first to see its power.



This isn't the first we've heard about an upgrade in RAM on all models, either. A user on Korean blog Naver suggested the iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM, which supply chain analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities also indicated. However, he walked back that claim later based on potential cost concerns.



The iPhone 14 is expected to arrive in four different models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. They are expected to arrive in the second half of 2022, possibly sometime in September if Apple sticks with the same launch dates from last year.



While we wait for the inevitable launch of some form of iPhone 14 models (including an expected pill-shaped notch), find out why the iPad Air with M1 is pointless and how much of an upgrade the iPhone SE (2022) is.