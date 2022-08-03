iPadOS 16 release date reportedly delayed by a month — here's why

We expected a September release date for the iPadOS 16, but according to a new Bloomberg report, Apple tablet owners must wait longer than usual. The next major iPad update will likely roll out in October, resulting in a month-long delay.

Interestingly, this new timeline reportedly narrows the gap between the iPadOS 16 release and the rumored iPad launches. The streets are talking, and according to the grapevine, Apple is poised to unveil an M2-packed iPad Pro. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also reportedly unleashing a faster, lower-tier iPad with a USB-C port. Bloomberg hinted that these tablets may launch in October, too.

Why is iPadOS 16 delayed?

"Why is iPadOS 16 getting a month-long delay?" you may be wondering. Well, Apple overhauled iPadOS to upgrade its multitasking capabilities, adding intriguing features such as Stage Manager, which lets users jump between clusters of apps and operate several tasks simultaneously.

iPadOS 16 (Image credit: Apple)

In addition to Stage Manager, iPadOS 16 offers a built-in weather app, updated collaboration features, a new gaming perks, better support for external displays, new Mac-like controls for productivity platforms, and more.

Unfortunately, the revamp hasn't been well received so far, according to feedback from users who've experimented with iPadOS 16 beta. Critics slammed the system for its bugs, puzzling user interface and poor compatibility with most iPads.

As such, the delay will give the Cupertino-based tech giant the time it needs to perfect iPadOS 16. "Staggering the release schedule will also allow Apple to put more engineering resources into completing iOS 16," Bloomberg reported.

If you're wondering about iOS 16, don't worry. This major iPhone update is still expected to arrive right on schedule in September, shortly after the iPhone 14 launch.